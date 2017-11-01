Banking Jobs in Kenya – CBA

Database Administrator IT

Responsibilities

· Maintenance and development of all databases, storage, backup and recovery infrastructure and other related systems (40%)

· To ensure projects, incidents, problems and escalations are dealt with according to defined set of policies, processes, procedures and SLA’s. (30%)

· Effectiveness of integration of database and storage strategy / blueprint with the bank’s business direction (10%)

· Effectiveness of the databases and storage security (policy, controls and infrastructure) with regard to protection against exposure to and impact of risks associated with data loss, corruption

and/or unauthorized access (20%)

Qualifications

· Organization development to effectively plan ICT Databases, Storage, Backup and Recovery

infrastructure and support for optimal performance.

· Knowledge and experience in modern practices for ICT Databases, Storage, Backup and

· Recovery architecture and operations in medium to large banks to provide guidance on quality

improvements and strategic changes

· Interpersonal skills to effectively communicate with and manage customer expectations

(internal and external), and other stakeholders who impact performance.

· Technical skills to effectively perform or guide performance of Databases, Storage, Backup

and Recovery systems design and operations activities/tasks in a manner that consistently

produce high quality of service.

· Knowledge and effective application of all relevant banking policies, processes, procedures

and guidelines to consistently achieve required compliance standards or benchmarks.

· Self-empowerment to enable development of open communication, teamwork and trust that are needed to support performance and customer-service oriented culture.

· A Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or related field.

· Professional qualifications in IT e.g. ITIL, OCA, OCP, OCM, Other relevant professional qualifications in IT field would be added advantage.

· Project Management certification and experience is preferred e.g. PRINCE2, PMP

· Five years’ experience in databases and storage support in medium to large organizations.

· Working experience in a bank or other financial services organization would be added

advantage.

· Management of Third party support providers

How to Apply

Team Leader, Service Operations Center

The Team Leader, Service Operations Center role is responsible for CBA groups centralized IT Service Monitoring; The primary objective of the role is to monitor the quality of all the IT services and taking the necessary actions in the case of service disruptions or degradation in order to decrease the MTTR (Mean Time to Recovery).

The role establishes develops policies for implementation based on the ITIL framework, designed to ensure consistently high service performance, ensure the effective and efficient management of all aspects of IT service monitoring and major incidents management to develop quality improvement processes and ultimately improve outcomes for clients

Responsibilities

· Governance:To develop, implement and continuously improve IT Service Monitoring based on ITIL as the selected service governance framework. Ensure the development and implementation of appropriate strategies to monitor all services, system performance and reporting that meet business objectives. (20%)

· 24/7 Service Monitoring: To provide management oversight for the group IT Service Operations Center (SOC) and to ensure CBA Group services are monitored 24/7 across all domains. (35%)

· Major Incident Management: To take end to end ownership of major incidents and ensuring coordination of resolving parties, effective communication to stakeholders and post incident reviews.(35%)

· Team Management: Provide great leadership for the IT Service Operations organization through resourcing, knowledge transfer, coaching and succession planning in-order to facilitate a conducive work environment and employee satisfaction. (10%)

Requirements

· A Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or related field.

· ITIL Foundation a must.

· ITIL service practitioner would be an added advantage.

· 3 years’ relevant experience with 2years’ in a service management/monitoring role.

· Adequate understanding of the various banking business systems and computer operations processes.

· Demonstrable experience working in a professional IT environment.

· Sound knowledge of Information technology and related support architectures

Financial Risk Management

Responsibilities

· Design and development of effective credit risk management strategy that informs the credit rating models for all products and markets (20%)

· Tooling and enablement to facilitate the execution and maintenance of these credit risk models to optimize profit (20%)

· Performance monitoring and evaluation of the risk models to achieve target credit risk metrics (20%)

· Propose and develop data products which allow others to explore and understand customer data. (20%)

· Coaching and capability development amongst the FRM Analysts. (10%)

· Quality leadership that effectively translates to a favourable environment and employee satisfaction. (10%)

Requirements

· A degree in a numerate subject (e.g. mathematics, statistics, operational research, economics, science, engineering)

· Seven year experience in statistical data analysis in a highly automated environment

· Experience in programming (R/Matlab/Python/VBA)

· Strategic orientation, driven to exceed the expectations of others

· Ability to interpret complex data and make concise recommendations.

· Exceptional communication skills both written and oral, alongside good influencing skills.

· Leadership to nurture and sustain employee satisfaction, and to manage changes.

· Collaborative working, being able to execute complex tasks, transcending brands, and cultures

· Creativity and innovation, developing new insights into situations

· Demonstrated ability to lead programs from ideation to execution.

· Self-motivated, assertive and proactive.

· Teamwork, contributes fully to the team effort with a “hands on”, practical and resourceful approach