Banking Jobs in Kenya – CBA

Financial Risk Management

Responsibilities

· Design and development of effective credit risk management strategy that informs the credit rating models for all products and markets (20%)

· Tooling and enablement to facilitate the execution and maintenance of these credit risk models to optimize profit (20%)

· Performance monitoring and evaluation of the risk models to achieve target credit risk metrics (20%)

· Propose and develop data products which allow others to explore and understand customer data. (20%)

· Coaching and capability development amongst the FRM Analysts. (10%)

· Quality leadership that effectively translates to a favourable environment and employee satisfaction. (10%)

Requirements

· A degree in a numerate subject (e.g. mathematics, statistics, operational research, economics, science, engineering)

· Seven year experience in statistical data analysis in a highly automated environment

· Experience in programming (R/Matlab/Python/VBA)

· Strategic orientation, driven to exceed the expectations of others

· Ability to interpret complex data and make concise recommendations.

· Exceptional communication skills both written and oral, alongside good influencing skills.

· Leadership to nurture and sustain employee satisfaction, and to manage changes.

· Collaborative working, being able to execute complex tasks, transcending brands, and cultures

· Creativity and innovation, developing new insights into situations

· Demonstrated ability to lead programs from ideation to execution.

· Self-motivated, assertive and proactive.

· Teamwork, contributes fully to the team effort with a “hands on”, practical and resourceful approach

How to Apply





Team Leader, Service Operations Center

The Team Leader, Service Operations Center role is responsible for CBA groups centralized IT Service Monitoring; The primary objective of the role is to monitor the quality of all the IT services and taking the necessary actions in the case of service disruptions or degradation in order to decrease the MTTR (Mean Time to Recovery).

The role establishes develops policies for implementation based on the ITIL framework, designed to ensure consistently high service performance, ensure the effective and efficient management of all aspects of IT service monitoring and major incidents management to develop quality improvement processes and ultimately improve outcomes for clients

Responsibilities

· Governance: To develop, implement and continuously improve IT Service Monitoring based on ITIL as the selected service governance framework. Ensure the development and implementation of appropriate strategies to monitor all services, system performance and reporting that meet business objectives. (20%)

· 24/7 Service Monitoring: To provide management oversight for the group IT Service Operations Center (SOC) and to ensure CBA Group services are monitored 24/7 across all domains. (35%)

· Major Incident Management: To take end to end ownership of major incidents and ensuring coordination of resolving parties, effective communication to stakeholders and post incident reviews.(35%)

· Team Management: Provide great leadership for the IT Service Operations organization through resourcing, knowledge transfer, coaching and succession planning in-order to facilitate a conducive work environment and employee satisfaction. (10%)

Requirements

· A Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or related field.

· ITIL Foundation a must.

· ITIL service practitioner would be an added advantage.

· 3 years’ relevant experience with 2years’ in a service management/monitoring role.

· Adequate understanding of the various banking business systems and computer operations processes.

· Demonstrable experience working in a professional IT environment.

· Sound knowledge of Information technology and related support architectures