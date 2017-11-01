Baffling details on WAHOME GAKURU’s death emerge, Was it foul play? He may have been KILLED

Thursday, 09 November 2017 - There’s more than meets the eye in the sudden death of Nyeri Governor, Wahome Gakuru.





Contrary to what is being reported that the Governor died after the guard-rail pierced through his body, the Nyeri Transport Minister confirmed that the guard rail didn’t touch the Governor.





A photo from the scene of the accident confirms that there was no blood on his white shirt.





Remember the “dark glassed expert witness” said that the Governor was talking after the horrific accident and only complained of injury on his leg.





Doctors at Thika 5 Level Hospital where he was rushed after the accident also confirmed that the...



