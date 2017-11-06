BABU OWINO once again says UHURU KENYATTA is a son of a dog! This boy might rot in jail!

Monday November 6, 2017 - Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino has once again abused President Uhuru Kenyatta by referring to him as a son of a dog.





Owino, who was arrested for making the same remarks in September, did it again at a National Resistance Movement (NRM) rally in Kibra on Sunday .





"Kibra resist. Kenyans resist. Kenyans power, riaaaa, tialala, tibim. Kenyan, the first thing is that we know the son of a dog.”





“Do you now agree he is…



