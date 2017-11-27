ATWOLI tells UHURU to cancel his inauguration for the sake of peace - Talk to RAILA ODINGA first before your coronation!News 08:29
Monday, November 27, 2017 - Aging Central Organization of Trade Union (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to postpone his inauguration scheduled for Tuesday for the sake of peace and unity in the country.
Uhuru is expected to take the oath of office to serve his second and final term after being re-elected on October 26th in the repeat presidential elections, a poll which NASA leader, Raila Odinga, boycotted.
Atwoli said for…
