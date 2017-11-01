ATAKI UJINGA! HESSY wa KAYOLE unveils faces of young notorious thugs gunned down in Donholm (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, 21 November 2017 - The faces of the notorious thugs gunned by police on Monday at Donholm have been revealed.





According to Buruburu OCPD, Geoffrey Mayek, the suspects were accosted while robbing pedestrians at around 5pm.





Two guns including a Ceska pistol which was stolen from an AP sergeant killed on February 15, 2014 were recovered.





Mysterious ‘cop’ Hessy Wa Kayole, posted the faces of the killed thugs on popular Facebook group ‘Kayole Crime Free’ before and after they were felled.





#KingKahora na mbogi, mabandits walibakisha mechanic California -Eastleigh na wakadhani wataishi kuvuna through crime. RIHBs! #Donholm ndio mbio za sakafuni zimeishia. #CrimeDoesNotPay!!!" Hessy wrote.





