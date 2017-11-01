Anarudisha mkono ama? JOHO gives BETTY KYALLO’s brother a lucrative job in Mombasa County.

Thursday, November 16, 2017 - Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho, has appointed Betty Kyallo’s brother, Kevin Munywoki Kyallo, to be the CEC in charge of Youth and Gender affairs in his new cabinet.





According to a statement released from Mombasa, Betty Kyallo’s brother will be in charge of youth affairs in Mombasa County as directed by Joho.





The handsome Governor was involved in an affair with the s3xy screen siren before they...



