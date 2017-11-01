Anarudisha mkono ama? JOHO gives BETTY KYALLO’s brother a lucrative job in Mombasa County.

...parted ways.





Joho re-possessed his Porsche and stopped paying her the house rent in Lavington.

This forced Betty to re-locate to South C where she currently lives.





It’s not clear whether Betty had a hand in the appointment of her brother in Joho’s cabinet.





Perhaps Sultan has revived his affair with Betty Kyallo or he is just thanking her for the good time they spent together by appointing her brother in the Cabinet.



