American Rapper TY DOLLA $IGN confirms highly anticipated Nairobi concert - See ticket prices.

Wednesday, November 15, 2017 - It is official, American rapper, Tyrone William Griffin better known as Ty Dolla $ign will headline this year’s Jameson Connects Kenya experience party slated for December 2nd at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi.





The 32-year old took to twitter to confirm his highly anticipated arrival for the mega concert in Nairobi.





Other acts expected to perform include high flying South African rapper Nasty C.





Local artists like...



