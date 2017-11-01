All Supreme Court Judges might be killed like CHRIS MUSANDO - See how they are suffering in silence

Wednesday November 1, 2017 - The Jubilee Government is alleged to have denied a request by Supreme Court judges to provide extra security after Deputy Chief Justice, Philomena Mwilu’s bodyguard was shot by unknown assailants.





According to an impeccable source at the Judiciary, Chief Justice David Maraga wrote to acting Interior Coordination Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi, immediately after that requesting more security for the Supreme Court judges.





However, the Minister was…



