All is vanity! Look at ROBERT MUGABE’s 25 bedroom palatial home (PHOTOs)

Thursday, November 16, 2017 – The world’s oldest President and notorious dictator, Robert Mugabe, may soon be ousted from power after Zimbabwean Defence Force (ZDF) put him under house arrest following a political crisis.





The 93 year old plunged the Country into a political crisis after he sacked his Deputy to clear the way for his wife who wants to be the next President.





Mugabe lives a lavish lifestyle despite his country being so poor.





He has built a 25 bedroom mansion on a 44 acre piece of land.





