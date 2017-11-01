All is vanity! Look at ROBERT MUGABE’s 25 bedroom palatial home (PHOTOs)

, , 06:26

Thursday, November 16, 2017 – The world’s oldest President and notorious dictator, Robert Mugabe, may soon be ousted from power after Zimbabwean Defence Force (ZDF) put him under house arrest following a political crisis.


The 93 year old plunged the Country into a political crisis after he sacked his Deputy to clear the way for his wife who wants to be the next President.

Mugabe lives a lavish lifestyle despite his country being so poor.

He has built a 25 bedroom mansion on a 44 acre piece of land.

See photos of his palatial mansion in the next page

Page 1 2 3

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno