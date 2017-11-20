AKOTHEE’s congratulatory message to CELINA on her wedding is HILARIOUS (LOOK)

Monday, November 20, 2017 - Singer Akothee has cracked Kenyans on social media with her congratulatory message to actress Catherine Kamau (Celina) on her wedding to Phil Karanja.





Celina tied the knot with Phil on Friday in a glamorous ceremony at Windsor Resort attended by friends and family.





Taking to Instagram, the mother of five wrote:





“He who finds a wife finds a good thing, sisi wengine tutarukaruka hadi menopause happy for you girl , ukishikwa shikamana my baby @kate_actress congratulations”



