Administrative Job in Kenya

Administrative Officer I

Nandi County Public Service Board wishes to recruit competent and qualified persons on permanent terms to fill the following positions.

The details of the advertised positions are available at all the Sub-County Headquarters; Kapsabet, Kobujoi, Nandi Hills, Kabiyet, Mosoriot, Maraba and the Public Service Board Offices. For any necessary enquiry email cpsb@nandi.go.ke

Duties

· Coordinating, managing, and supervising the general administrative functions related to disaster management.

· Developing policies and plans in line with Disaster management.

· Ensuring effective service delivery in the relevant unit.

· Coordinating developmental activities to empower the community as pertaining disaster management.

· Coordinate and manage disaster awareness for the communities prone.

· Facilitating and coordinating citizen participation in the development of policies and regulations related to disaster management in the County.

· Ensure quick response in case of any kind of disaster.

· Any other duties that is assigned by your supervisor.

Requirements

· Is a citizen of Kenya

· Holds a degree in disaster management from a university recognized in Kenya or its equivalent

· Must have served for three years in Job Group ‘L’ in public service or an equivalent in the private sector

How to Apply

Applicants should submit their applications together with copies of their detailed curriculum vitae, Academic and Professional Certificates, Testimonials, National Identity Card or Passport, and clearance certificates indicating the position applied for on the envelope and addressed to:

The Secretary

Nandi County Public Service Board

P.O Box 802-30300 Kapsabet

Hand delivered applications can be submitted at the Public Service Board offices. Applications should be received on or before Monday 4th December 2017.

Women and the physically challenged are encouraged to apply. Nandi County is an equal opportunity employer.