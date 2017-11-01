Administrative Assistant Job in Kenya

Administrative Assistant

We are looking for a reliable Administrative Assistant who will undertake a broad set of administrative and clerical tasks, such as providing support to our team, assisting in daily office needs and managing our company’s general administrative activities, particularly making meeting and travel arrangements, preparing reports and maintaining appropriate filing systems. You will have to ensure the efficient and smooth day-to-day operation of our office.

You should have excellent oral and written communication skills and be able to organize their work using tools, like MS-suite and office equipment.

It is also required to have previous experience as an Administrative or Executive assistant and familiarity with operations in our industry.

Responsibilities

· Manage phone calls and correspondence (including calls, email, memos, letters, faxes and forms)

· Arrange events, appointments and travel

· Organize/Attend meetings and take detailed minutes

· Prepare regularly scheduled reports

· Organize contact lists and filing systems

· Meet and support visitors

· Help clients and company representatives contact each other

· Review and update office policies and procedures

· Monitor office supplies and research new deals and suppliers

· Prepare and submit expense reports

· Collaborate with the rest of the team to handle requests and queries from customers and senior staff.

Requirements

· 3+ years’ experience of working on an Administrative Assistant, Virtual Assistant or other relevant position

· Significant experience with office management systems and procedures, as well as with office equipment, such as printers and fax machines

· Good practical experience with MS Office, G-suite, Quickbooks etc.

· Strong time management and problem solving skills with the ability to prioritize work

· Outstanding written and verbal communication skills, with close attention to detail

· Strong organizational skills with the ability to multi-task

· Associate Degree/Diploma; additional qualification as an Administrative Assistant or a Secretary will be a bonus