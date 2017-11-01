Administrative Assistant Job in Kenya

Africa Nazarene University (ANU) is an accredited Private Christian University sponsored by the Church of Nazarene International, which follows the Wesleyan Holiness Tradition.





It integrates faith with learning to produce well rounded individuals who are able to meet challenges of their times.



Job Vacancy: Senior Administrative Assistant





1 Post



The University is looking for a qualified person to fill the position of Senior Administrative Assistant – Student Welfare Office.





The officer will assist the department in realizing its vision; through provision of excellent services, innovation, efficiency and integrity.





This position requires a lot of interaction with diverse people, and therefore interpersonal and communication skills are essential for effective delivery of service.



Specific Duties and Responsibilities



As the Senior Administrative Assistant, you will be responsible to the Dean of Students for the following duties:

· Perform a variety of administrative duties in the Student Welfare Office

· Manage 360 degrees on campus experience of international students including pupils pass, visas, orientation and general welfare

· Guide and instruct students in appropriate behavior including advising and resolving communal problems

· Document all reported disciplinary cases for appropriate action and assist in the implementation of the ANU Students Code of Conduct at the University

· Help in planning campus students Council activities including oversight of student electoral process and government

· Coordinate University mentoring programme

· Help in coordinating orientation programme for new students in the Campus

· Assists in planning and budgeting in the student welfare department

· Assist in coordination of on campus accommodation and coordination of alternative accommodation service

· Any other duties as may be assigned

Minimum Requirements

· Bachelor’s degree in Humanities and Social Sciences from a recognized University. A Master’s degree will be an added advantage.

· At least 3 years working experience with students in an institution of higher learning.

· Knowledge and understanding of organization goals and objectives, policies and procedures.

· Ability to establish and maintain working relationships, present information and respond to questions from students, student leaders, staff and general public

· Critical thinker and problem solver

· Ability to work a flexible schedule that may include evening and weekend assignments

· Ability to work effectively in a multiethnic and multicultural environment with students, faculty and staff

· Be of high ethical standards, integrity and professionalism

· Good interpersonal and communication skills.

· Team player who can work with minimum supervision

How to Apply



Interested candidates who meet the above qualifications should send their applications to:



The Vice-Chancellor

Africa Nazarene University

P.O. Box 53067 – 00200

Nairobi



Applications should have a cover letter, curriculum vitae, copy of certificates, names and contacts of three referees, and should reach the office not later than 30th November, 2017.



Applications could also be dropped at the Nairobi, CBD Campus – Aghro House, Moi Avenue.





Note that only short listed candidates will be contacted.