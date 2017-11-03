Administrative & Accounts Assistant Job in Kenya

Administrative & Accounts Assistant

Duma Works is recruiting an Administrative and Accounts Assistant for our client; a tourism civil society, membership organization in Nairobi.

Purpose of job

To provide administrative and financial support including reception duties to the company and the CEO.

Responsibilities

Reception

· To provide receptionist function in the office, ensuring an accurate, efficient and polite service to all users.

· To prepare and post all outgoing mail.

Administrative

· To provide secretarial and administrative support to the CEO.

· To comprehensively make notes, reports and minutes from meetings

· To attend and service staff meetings and take minutes and distribute after meetings along with any other relevant materials and to attend other meetings/events in a secretariat capacity as and when required.

· Maintaining computerised databases of the organisation’s contacts, service providers and other relevant information as required. Organising travel and accommodation for the organisation’s staff.

· Maintaining filing systems as appropriate in agreement with line manager.

· General administration/clerical support including photocopying, mail-outs, stationery and equipment supplies and filing.

· Maintaining the overall standard of the office space including liaising with cleaning services and keeping an equipment inventory of all capital, fixture and fittings.

· Assisting with the promotional activity of the organization, including responding to information requests from members of the public and assisting with the co-ordination of events and conferences.

Financial

· To assist the Admin and Accounts Manager with the inputting of supplier invoices and receipting for membership payments.

· To assist with the end of month accounts and in the preparation for the end of year audit.

· To administer the Organisation’s petty cash system

· To obtain quotes for goods and services, including travel in accordance with financial procedures

· To scrutinise and check invoices for accuracy, check goods and services have been received

· To monitor and maintain staff mileage records using Microsoft excel

· Assist in entering financial information into QuickBooks and managing accounting ledgers.

· Assist in the management of monthly financial reports

· Assist in management of staff payroll and statutory deductions

· Assist in preparation of monthly Cash analysis & Cash flow statement.

· Where necessary, engage with the bank for Forex dealings

Requirements

· A minimum of 1 year experience in administration/ financial position.

· A minimum of diploma education, preferably KATC II -Great typing and communication skills.

· Available to work i a temporary role for 3 to 6 months

How to Apply

Send your Cover Letter and detailed CV to apply@jobs.dumaworks.com marking the subject as “3115”, Your Full name & Phone number e.g. 3115 Barack Obama, +2547xxxxxxxx. If you don’t follow these instructions, your application will not go through.

Deadline for receiving applications: Friday, 03 November 2017

N.B.

* You will receive a confirmation email and an alert to take a basic screening test over SMS or online. The email with the test may not arrive immediately. Please be patient. The email/SMS test will typically be 5-8 questions to help us understand your background. Regular SMS rates apply to the test.

If you apply and don’t meet these minimum qualifications, we will not be able to move forward with you application.