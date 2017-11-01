Admin Assistant Job in Kenya

Admin Assistant Job/ Customer Service

Caremax Health is a US-Diaspora Health Initiative and your “one-stop-shop out-patient facility” that offers a wide range of services aimed at meeting clients’ needs in a holistic manner. We are seeking to recruit a capable, motivated and resolute professional for the position of Admin Assistant

Reports to: Finance and Admin Manager

Job purpose: Welcoming patients by greeting and helping them; scheduling appointments; General office Administration and maintain the book of Accounts for the Company

Responsibilities

· Welcomes patients and visitors by greeting patients and visitors, in person or on the telephone; answering or referring inquiries.

· Optimizes patients’ satisfaction, provider time, and treatment room utilization by scheduling appointments in person or by telephone.

· Keeps patient appointments on schedule by notifying provider of patient’s arrival; reviewing service delivery compared to schedule; reminding provider of service delays.

· Comforts patients by anticipating patients’ anxieties; answering patients’ questions; maintaining the reception area.

· Ensures availability of treatment information by filing and retrieving patient records.

· Maintains patient accounts by obtaining, recording, and updating personal and financial information.

· Obtains revenue by recording and updating financial information; recording and collecting patient charges; controlling credit extended to patients; filing, collecting, and expediting third-party claims.

· Maintains business office inventory and equipment by checking stock to determine inventory level; anticipating needed supplies; placing and expediting orders for supplies; verifying receipt of supplies; scheduling equipment service and repairs.

· Protects patients’ rights by maintaining confidentiality of personal and financial information.

· Maintains operations by following policies and procedures; reporting needed changes.

· Assist in keeping proper books of accounts for the company including Petty cash Management, tax filing &

· Payment, statutory filing and payments, Debtor & Creditors management and reconciliations.

· Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.

Qualifications

· Diploma or degree in business and administration and customer service.

· CPA II and above

· Excellent customer care skills and telephone skills.

· 3+ years’ experience as an Office Admin & Accountant.

· Good communication skills.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should apply before the close of business on Monday November 20th, 2017.

Send a copy of an up-to-date CV with three referees of which two (2) should be professional to info@caremaxhealthkenya.com , quoting the job title and expected salary in the email subject.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Candidates who fail to follow application instructions will be disqualified automatically.

NB: If shortlisted, bring your original Certificates for inspection during interview.

For more information about Caremax, visit:

http://www.caremaxhealthkenya.com/