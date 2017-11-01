Admin Assistant Job in Kenya

Admin Assistant Job in KenyaJobs and Careers 05:37
Caremax Health is a US-Diaspora Health Initiative and your “one-stop-shop out-patient facility” that offers a wide range of services aimed at meeting clients’ needs in a holistic manner. We are seeking to recruit a capable, motivated and resolute professional for the position of Admin Assistant
Reports to: Finance and Admin Manager
Job purpose: Welcoming patients by greeting and helping them; scheduling appointments; General office Administration and maintain the book of Accounts for the Company
Responsibilities
· Welcomes patients and visitors by greeting patients and visitors, in person or on the telephone; answering or referring inquiries.
· Optimizes patients’ satisfaction, provider time, and treatment room utilization by scheduling appointments in person or by telephone.
· Keeps patient appointments on schedule by notifying provider of patient’s arrival; reviewing service delivery compared to schedule; reminding provider of service delays.
· Comforts patients by anticipating patients’ anxieties; answering patients’ questions; maintaining the reception area.
· Ensures availability of treatment information by filing and retrieving patient records.
· Maintains patient accounts by obtaining, recording, and updating personal and financial information.
· Obtains revenue by recording and updating financial information; recording and collecting patient charges; controlling credit extended to patients; filing, collecting, and expediting third-party claims.
· Maintains business office inventory and equipment by checking stock to determine inventory level; anticipating needed supplies; placing and expediting orders for supplies; verifying receipt of supplies; scheduling equipment service and repairs.
· Protects patients’ rights by maintaining confidentiality of personal and financial information.
· Maintains operations by following policies and procedures; reporting needed changes.
· Assist in keeping proper books of accounts for the company including Petty cash Management, tax filing &
· Payment, statutory filing and payments, Debtor & Creditors management and reconciliations.
· Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.
Qualifications
· Diploma or degree in business and administration and customer service.
· CPA II and above
· Excellent customer care skills and telephone skills.
· 3+ years’ experience as an Office Admin & Accountant.
· Good communication skills.
How to Apply
Interested candidates should apply before the close of business on Monday November 20th, 2017.
Send a copy of an up-to-date CV with three referees of which two (2) should be professional to info@caremaxhealthkenya.com, quoting the job title and expected salary in the email subject.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Candidates who fail to follow application instructions will be disqualified automatically.
NB: If shortlisted, bring your original Certificates for inspection during interview.For more information about Caremax, visit: http://www.caremaxhealthkenya.com/