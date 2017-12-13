Accounts Assistant Job in Kenya

Sotik Tea Companies Limited





We are an organization located in a rural environment 50kms from Kericho town consisting of tea estates and two tea factories.



The following vacancy has arisen in our organization.



Accounts Assistant







This role reports to the Management Accountant.



Duties

· Accounts payable work

· Updating the accounting system.

· PAYE. VAT, withholding VAT and withholding tax and other statutory returns.

· Reconciliation of suppliers, debtors and general ledger accounts.

· Other general accounting duties.

Qualifications

· Bachelors Degree in Accounting or related field.

· Minimum CPA II or its equivalent.

· Relevant experience of 2 years and above

· Available to report within a short period of time.

· Possess skills in the use of computerized accounting systems.

Experience with SAGE Evolution accounting system will be an added advantage.



Applications, including a detailed CV. and the relevant supporting documents, should be submitted in hard copy to





the Finance Executive,

Sotik Tea Companies,

P.O. Box Private Bag 20406,

Sotik



by Wednesday 13 December 2017.



Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.

