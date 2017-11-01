Accounts & Admin Manager Job in Kenya

Job Vacancy: Accounts & Admin Manager – Hotel



Gross Salary: 30K-40K



Location: Kiambu



Our client is an established an upcoming hotel in Kiambu



They are looking to hire an Accounts & Admin Manager to be based in Kiambu and be responsible for accounts and administration for the hotel.



He will also oversee the entire operations of the Hotel in terms of administration, finance, supervision of staff and report directly to the Directors.



Responsibilities

· To manage the Company’s working capital and other operations, including management and statutory accounts together with long term financial projections and to ensure that the most efficient and effective financial control systems and reporting mechanisms are in place.

· To prepare monthly management accounts and projections and other relevant reports

· To ensure the overall smooth running of the Company’s internal administration and its cost-effectiveness

· Dealing with company’s payroll by processing wages and employee expense claims

· Handle tax issues.

· To manage, in conjunction with the Hotel Manager, staff contracts and HR matters.

· Oversee other departments which include; Sales and operation departments.

· To ensure effective policies and procedures implementation within the organization.

Qualifications

· Degree or Diploma in related fields of this job.

· CPA section 3 and above

· 3 -5 years’ experience as an Accountant in a Hotel a must

· Ability to work with accounting software- QuickBooks, pastel, tally

· Excellent working experience with Ms. Excel

· Good communication and interpersonal skills

· Must possess strong leadership skills

· Self-motivated and ability to work with minimal supervision

· Team player