Accountant Job in Kenya

Job Vacancy: FMCG Accountant



Nature of Job: Full time



Salary: 50K - 60K



Summary: Our client seeks to recruit an Accountant who will be responsible for tasks relating to the preparation and maintenance of financial records, Accounts payable and Accounts receivable, Costing as well as cash handling, debt collection and office administration.



Duties

· Costing raw materials

· Accounts payables and receivables

· Coordinating the activities of the sales team

· Debt collection

· Banking & bank reconciliations

· Processing receipts, sales invoices and payments

· Maintaining financial records which accurately record the business’ incoming and outgoing finances

· Completing tax return forms

· Weekly and Monthly Reports

· Ensuring that accounts are accurately monitored and recorded

· Dealing with company’s payroll by processing wages and employee expense claims

· Preparing profit and loss accounts sheets

· Preparing balance sheets

· Answering the phone and reading/sending emails to clients

Requirements

· CPA -K

· Bachelor’s degree in a Business related field

· 3-5 years’ experience as an Accountant in a busy FMCG environment

· Ability to work with accounting software- QuickBooks, pastel, SAP etc.

· Excellent working experience with Ms. Excel

· Good communication and interpersonal skills

Apply with CV stating your skills and qualifications tocareers@britesmanagement.com



Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted