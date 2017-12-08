Accountant Job in Kenya - Payables

The Bible Society of Kenya is a non-sectarian, non-denominational organization that serves all Christian Churches, Christian Church Organizations and Christian individuals by providing them with the Word of God.





Our mandate is to share the Good News of Jesus Christ by Translating, Producing, Distributing and encouraging the use of Holy Scriptures.



To effectively serve our mandate and to ensure the consistent delivery of quality programs, we are looking for mature, dynamic and self-motivated individual to fill the following position:



Accountant - Payables





Reporting to the Accounts Manager, the successful candidate will be responsible for providing financial and administrative services including processing and monitoring payments and expenditures in a timely and accurate manner and ensuring vendors and suppliers are paid within established time limits.



The principal duties of the position include:-

· Review and verify invoices for accuracy.

· Set invoices up for payment.

· Lead the expenditure and payment function for the Society, ensuring that while paying all creditors promptly and within agreed terms, only for expenditure that is valid and authorized.

· Monthly reimbursement of project floats to ensure smooth running of their operations.

· Process data in to the system to ensure that the records are up to date.

· Ensure accurate and timely processing of payment and journals of data into the accounting system i.e. receipts, payments and, journals.

· Maintain vendor/suppliers files.

· Produce accounts payable reports as required.

· Keep reconciled vendors accounts and review them regularly for proper reporting and good decision making by management whenever needed.

· Manage head office petty cash including reimbursements, daily reconciliations and processing the entries into the system

· Ensure monthly stock takes for all BSK offices.

· Provide supporting documentation for audits.

· Ensure monthly stock reports are reconciled and file.

· Process payments and grants/donations to ensure accuracy and that all supporting documents are attached and appropriately approved

· Participate in the internal audit reviews as required in accordance with the audit plan through provision of the required information.

· Plan and ensure compliance with Company’s tax policy ensuring taxes are minimised and exposure to penalties is avoided.

· Participate in budget preparation.

· Manage the cheque books to ensure security and reconcile cancelled cheques.

· Monthly reconcile the General Ledger with other payables.

· Prepare Local purchase orders (LPO) and keep the LPO book in safe custody

Minimum Requirements

· A Degree in Finance, Accounting or related field.

· CPA (2) or its equivalent.

· Two (2) years’ experience in a busy finance department.

Key Skills and Attributes

· Considerable knowledge of financial management, credit evaluation techniques, loss control methods, due diligence processes and taxation law.

· Considerable knowledge of principles, methods and practices of governmental accounting and budgeting.

· Customer service skills, communication and interpersonal skills.

· Ability to develop and prepare relevant reports for management.

· Ability to maintain professional status, high integrity and keep abreast of evolving trends in accounting and finance through continuing professional development.

· Proficiency in computer applications such as Microsoft Word, Excel, Access, PowerPoint and Outlook express including financial and statistical packages

· Ability to multi task and work with minimal supervision.

· Ability to follow-through tasks to completion.

· Ability to enforce organizational policies.

· Keen eye for details

How to Apply



