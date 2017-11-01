Accountant Job in Kenya – NGO

TUPADO is an NGO implementing projects in Turkana and is seeking to recruit the services of an accountant.





TUPADO wishes to recruit a qualified Accountant to oversee the accounting function of the projects.



Job Location: Lodwar



Job Reporting to: Program Finance Manager



Specific Responsibilities:

· Financial Management: To work closely with the TUPADO Finance Manager to maintain high standard of financial management, control, accounting and reporting both to the donors and the BOARD of DIRECTORS. for the efficient management of all the Project finances.

· Project Management: Provide essential support to the Finance manager to attain maximum impact of the project through ensuring cost effective utilization of resources (financial and otherwise) and safe custody of project assets. Working under the authority of the Finance Manager, the Accountant is responsible for maintaining financial records relating to work and operations of TUPADO.

· Support to partners: Provide technical advice and support to the partners on matters related to financial systems, control and ensure that all transaction records kept by partners strictly comply with the requirements of the key Project donor’s. This includes identifying training needs and conducting training to the partners and Project’s staff on financial management, systems and controls.

· Budget & Expenditure Monitoring: Strict monitoring of the project expenditure against the budgets and providing frequent feedback to the Manager on budget matters.

Qualification and Experience



Academic

· Must have a minimum education of O level, mean grade C, with at least a C grade in Math and English.

· Must have accounting training at least with CPA 2 to 5. CPA 6 is an added advantage.

Experience

· At least two years progressive work experience, including at least two years in the field of finance, accounting, audit or other related field.

Knowledge / Competencies

· Should be computer literate and posse’s good working knowledge and experience in the use of computer. (MS Word, Excel, power point, Quick books and other software packages).

· Knowledge of professional Accounting package such as Quick books, Sage, Sun systems

· Knowledge of best accounting practices, Income Tax, VAT Regulations; at least two years of prior professional experience in a similar post from a recognized institution.

· High degree of accuracy and competence with the ability to work methodically with minimal supervision.

· Should be able to maintain accurate records interpret and analyze a wide variety of data, identify and resolve data discrepancies and operational problems.

· Prepare organized accurate and timely reports with the ability to handle large volumes of work in lieu of given time constraints.

· Should have good analytical, organizational, interpersonal and time management skills.

· Able to produce concise and accurate financial reports Excellent interpersonal, organizational, and time management skills

· Experience with donor reporting requirements, accounting efficiency, accuracy and honesty in work testimonials

· Can cope with timelines and able to work under pressure with minimal supervision.

Language:

· Proficiency in written and spoken English and good command of Kiswahili languages.

· The knowledge of the local language (Ng’aturkana) will be an added advantage.

How to Apply





Eligible candidates to submit their applications and detailed CV’s, academic certificates and testimonials giving contacts of three professional referees by 4thh December 2017 - mid day to:





The Program Manager - TUPADO

Lodwar, Kenya.





Those who wish to apply can also send their applications using the email address info@tupado.or.ke