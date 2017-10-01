According to this guy, it’s like RAILA’s men have boycotted KIKUYU PR@ST!TUT3S in Sabina, he shares PHOTO.

Monday, 06 November 2017 - According to this guy, Luo men seem to have boycotted popular s3x den Sabina J. in Nairobi where they flock to buy s3x from Kikuyu pr@st!tut3s.





Pr@st!tut3s are just idling around taking photos outside rooms because there are no customers.





Like this Kikuyu lady who sells her “Nunu” there.





Inakaa hakuna biashara hata kidogo.





See...



