ABABU and OTUOMA have their fingers crossed as UHURU’s new Cabinet leaks - You won’t believe this

Monday November 6, 2017 - Political rejects who have defected from Raila Odinga’s NASA to Jubilee may benefit with Cabinet appointments set to be unveiled very soon by President Uhuru Kenyatta.





This is after details emerged about changes that President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to make as be begins the process of constituting his new Cabinet.





According to sources, President Uhuru Kenyatta is planning to...



