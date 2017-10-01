A Presidential candidate shocks his supporters as he begs UHURU/ RUTO for a job as he castigates RAILA

A Presidential candidate shocks his supporters as he begs UHURU/ RUTO for a job as he castigates RAILA00:00
...Jubilee Government.
Kaluyu further stated that he had acquired great skills as a university dean and trainer while working in foreign countries among them Nigeria and USA, and therefore would be of great value to the Jubilee administration.
He expressed interest to work for and with Uhuru, saying his loss was just another avenue to showcase his other talent and skills in leadership.
“I am a leader and I would love to work with Kenyans.”
Kaluyu further stated that he had acquired great skills as a university dean and trainer while working in foreign countries among them Nigeria and USA, and therefore would be of great value to the Jubilee administration.
He expressed interest to work for and with Uhuru, saying his loss was just another avenue to showcase his other talent and skills in leadership.
“I am a leader and I would love to work with Kenyans.”
“If President Kenyatta asks me to help build the nation, I will be ready to lead,” Kaluyu stated.
“Where I can influence most Kenyans is in Foreign Affairs and in the Education following my experience,” he added.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
“Where I can influence most Kenyans is in Foreign Affairs and in the Education following my experience,” he added.
The Kenyan DAILY POST