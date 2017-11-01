A KALONZO insider tells RAILA ODINGA not to waste time and just move on - UHURU is the President.

16:19

Wednesday November 1, 2017 - One of former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka’s advisors has told National Resistance Movement (NRM) leader, Raila Odinga, to move on and stop taking his supporters for a ride.


On Tuesday, Raila issued a statement on the way forward after President Uhuru Kenyatta was declared President-elect by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Raila said NASA leaders and supporters will...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno