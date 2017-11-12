A first in Kenyan as woman gives birth to five babies in Homa Bay - But two die shortly after.

Sunday, November 12, 2017 - A woman gave birth to five babies on Sunday morning in Oyugis, Homa Bay County.





The woman identified as Jacinta Akinyi, 30, first gave birth to two boys at her home in Kachieng, Kasipul Sub County but they both died shortly after.





She was then rushed to Matata Nursing Home in Oyugis where she gave birth to two girls and...



