A first in Kenyan as woman gives birth to five babies in Homa Bay - But two die shortly after.

..a boy.





“This woman started delivering at home, by the time she arrived at this hospital, she had two babies that had passed on.”





“She managed to give birth to three other children, they are well though we have transferred them to Kisii Level Five Hospital for specialized treatment,” said John Malago, a director at the hospital.





The woman has four children already and this was her sixth pregnancy.





This is a rare occurrence not only in Kenya but world over as quintuplets only occur in one out of 60 million births.





The Kenyan DAILY POST