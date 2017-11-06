6 Security Guards Jobs in Nairobi Kenya

11:11

Job Vacancies: Security Guards
 
No. Required: 6
 
Location: Nairobi
 
Nature of Job: Full time

Duties
·                     Welcoming visitors with courtesy as well as checking them
·                     Patrolling various parts of the property
·                     Respond to any emergency calls
·                     Monitor security cameras and alarms
·                     Ensure security in the hotel
·                     Direct visitors
·                     Keep visitor’s records
Key Requirements
·                     Previous work experience as a guard
·                     Flexible to work in alternate shifts
·                     Good communication skills
·                     Experience checking VIP guests
·                     Ability to work under tight schedules
Apply with CV to careers@britesmanagement.com
 
Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno