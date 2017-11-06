6 Security Guards Jobs in Nairobi Kenya

6 Security Guards Jobs in Nairobi KenyaJobs and Careers 11:11
No. Required: 6
Location: Nairobi
Nature of Job: Full time
Duties
· Welcoming visitors with courtesy as well as checking them
· Patrolling various parts of the property
· Respond to any emergency calls
· Monitor security cameras and alarms
· Ensure security in the hotel
· Direct visitors
· Keep visitor’s records
Key Requirements
· Previous work experience as a guard
· Flexible to work in alternate shifts
· Good communication skills
· Experience checking VIP guests
· Ability to work under tight schedules
Apply with CV to careers@britesmanagement.comOnly the shortlisted candidates will be contacted