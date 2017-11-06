6 Security Guards Jobs in Nairobi Kenya

Job Vacancies: Security Guards



No. Required: 6



Location: Nairobi



Nature of Job: Full time



Duties

· Welcoming visitors with courtesy as well as checking them

· Patrolling various parts of the property

· Respond to any emergency calls

· Monitor security cameras and alarms

· Ensure security in the hotel

· Direct visitors

· Keep visitor’s records

Key Requirements

· Previous work experience as a guard

· Flexible to work in alternate shifts

· Good communication skills

· Experience checking VIP guests

· Ability to work under tight schedules

Apply with CV to careers@britesmanagement.com



Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted