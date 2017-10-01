55 Field Team Leaders Jobs in Kenya

Field Team Leader

Location: Field-Based With Deployment Anywhere In Kenya

Reports To: Kenphia Regional Coordinator

Duration: 6 Months

Terms Of Service: Temporary

Language Requirements: English and Kiswahili required. Proficiency in any local language is an advantage

Overall Job Function

Reporting to their respective Regional Coordinator, the Field Team Leader will be responsible for coordinating a 7-person team (interviewers, HBTC counsellors & laboratory technologists and driver) to conduct the KENPHIA door-to-door survey across Kenya.

Responsibilities

· Ensure that Field Team members adhere to KENPHIA protocol and standard operating procedures

· Manage work schedules for field team members and align with supply chain to ensure all necessary materials are available when needed for ground level survey implementation activities

· Ensure that daily data collection activities run smoothly and all selected households and eligible members within an Enumeration Area have been properly interviewed and all required biomedical samples are collected, tested and appropriate referrals given

· Oversee ground level supply chain including submitting timely requests, recording receipt and ensuring correct storage of all necessary survey implementation materials

· Ensure timely submission of required reports as is requested

Requirements

· Diploma or degree in nursing, Psychology, clinical medicine or other social sciences

· Must have survey experience with a supervision or leadership role. Experience working with the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics in surveys and/or research surveys will be an added advantage. Competence in logistics and deployment planning experience obtained through participation in similar household-based surveys, which should include the coordination of teams, vehicle route planning and tracking of sample shipments

· Proficiency in the use of mobile-based data collection tools such as tablets

· Availability for full time field work anywhere in Kenya

· Availability to work non-standard working hours (evening, weekends and holidays)

How to Apply

All applications to be addressed to the Principal Secretary, Ministry of Health

Register your application at kenphia.co.ke and complete your online application form and upload your letter of application and CV

NB.

Your CV should not be more than three (3) pages and should have names of three (3) professional references with their cell phone numbers and email addresses. At least one should be either your current or former supervisor.

Do not attach copies of certificates or any other document

Deadline: All applications should be received by 17 th November 2017 by 5.00 pm

Candidates are advised to apply for one position only which suits their experience

Only short listed candidates will be contacted. All applicants will be required to provide their original and copies of academic and professional certificates and a national identity card at the point of interview

Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification

Julius Korir, CBS

Principal Secretary, Ministry of Health

The Ministry of Health is an Equal Opportunity Employer