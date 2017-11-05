5 Records & Information Assistants Jobs in Kenya

Assistant Health Records & Information Officer

J/G ‘H’ (5 Vacancies)

The County Government of Bomet through the Public Service Board is pleased to invite competent and qualified persons to fill three hundred and forty (340) vacancies in the Department of Medical Services & Public Health:-

Responsibilities

The officer will be:-

· Receiving and documenting patients at hospital reception;

· Registering and booking appointment for patients to clinics and consultants;

· Storing and retrieving medical records documents; preparing clinics; updating bed bureau;

· Editing of patient case records;

· Gathering data from different sources

· Capturing data from service points

· Maintaining record safety and confidentiality

· Storing and retrieving medical records; balancing daily bed returns

· Creating and maintaining master index; updating patient master index; directing patients to relevant clinics;

· Scheduling of patients to the consultants and specialty clinics

· Assigning codes to diseases and surgical procedures according to the International Classification of Diseases and Procedures in Medicine

· Preparing Health records and reports.

· Entering data into DHIS2

· Analyzing the data and giving feedback to relevant users

Requirements

· Diploma in Health Records and Information Technology from a recognized institution; and

· Certificate in computer application skills from a recognized institution

· Must AMRO registration Certificate

· Minimum two years’ experience

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable

How to Apply

Eligible and interested applicants should submit their applications with copies of National Identification cards, academic and professional certificates together with detailed CV’s.

Clearance documents for purposes of complying with the provisions of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010 should be attached.

Hand delivered applications can be submitted to the Board Secretariat Offices, and the position applied for should be clearly marked on the envelope.

Residents of Bomet County are required to state their Sub-county, Ward and Location in their application. All applications should be submitted so as to reach the undersigned on or before 1st December, 2017.

N/B. The recruitment exercise is free of charge. The Public Service Board would wish to advise applicants to be wary of fraudsters extorting money. Any fraudulent activity should be reported to the nearest police station.