435 Vacancies in the Government of Kenya – Ministry of Health (KENPHIA)

Ministry of Health, Republic of Kenya and ICAP of Columbia University



55 Jobs in Kenya



The Ministry of Health, in collaboration with ICAP of Columbia University is working in partnership to implement the Kenya Population-based HIV Impact Assessment (KENPHIA) survey across 47 counties in Kenya. KENPHIA will assess the impact of HIV at a population level.





This program is part of US Government initiative against HIV in Kenya that receives funding from PEPFAR through CDC.



This is a population-based survey funded by ICAP to be conducted by the Ministry of Health.

Applications are invited from Kenyan nationals for the following positions:-



Position: Field Team Leader





(55 Positions)



Job Category: Equivalent of GoK Job Group J



Location: Field-based with deployment anywhere in Kenya



Reports To: KENPHIA Regional Coordinator



Duration: 6 months



Terms of Service: Temporary



Language Requirements: English and Kiswahili required. Proficiency in any local language is an advantage



Overall Job Function: Reporting to their respective Regional Coordinator, the Field Team Leader will be responsible for coordinating a 7-person team (interviewers, HBTC counsellors & laboratory technologists and driver) to conduct the KENPHIA door-to-door survey across Kenya.



Key Responsibilities:

· Ensure that Field Team members adhere to KENPHIA protocol and standard operating procedures

· Manage work schedules for field team members and align with supply chain to ensure all necessary materials are available when needed for ground level survey implementation activities

· Ensure that daily data collection activities run smoothly and all selected households and eligible members within an Enumeration Area have been properly interviewed and all required biomedical samples are collected, tested and appropriate referrals given

· Oversee ground level supply chain including submitting timely requests, recording receipt and ensuring correct storage of all necessary survey implementation materials

· Ensure timely submission of required reports as is requested

Requirements

· Diploma or degree in nursing, Psychology, clinical medicine or other social sciences

· Must have survey experience with a supervision or leadership role. Experience working with the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics in surveys and/or research surveys will be an added advantage.

· Competence in logistics and deployment planning experience obtained through participation in similar household-based surveys, which should include the coordination of teams, vehicle route planning and tracking of sample shipments

· Proficiency in the use of mobile-based data collection tools such as tablets

· Availability for full time field work anywhere in Kenya

· Availability to work non-standard working hours (evening, weekends and holidays)









Position: Interviewer / HBTC Counsellor





(220 positions)





Job Category: Equivalent of GoK Job Group J





Location: Field-based with deployment anywhere in Kenya





Reports To: Field Team Leader





Duration: 6 months





Terms of Service: Temporary





Language Requirements: English and Kiswahili required. Proficiency in any local language is an advantage





Overall Job Function: Reporting to their respective Field Team Leaders, Interviewer/Home Based Testing and Counselling Counsellors will be responsible for conducting interviews and home-based HIV testing and counseling in selected households.





They will also be responsible for obtaining informed consent, assent and parental / guardian permission from participants before taking part the survey and offering referals for required services thereafter.





Key Responsibilities:

· Obtain informed consent, assent or parental/guardian permission from eligible study participants and conduct individual questionnaire interviews using a tablet

· Conduct HIV tests, and/or provide pre- and post-test counselling, and HIV results to household survey participants (applies only to qualified HIV testing and counseling –HTC- staff only)

· Provide referral to care and treatment, and social services to survey participants

Requirements

· Diploma or degree in nursing, Psychology, clinical medicine or other social sciences

· Must have a HTC NASCOP certificate and evidence of current practice within last 2 years.

· Experience in Home-based testing and counseling will be an added advantage (Applies to HTC staff only)

· Experience in field data collection and/or surveys an advantage

· Availability for full time field work anywhere in Kenya

· Availability to work non-standard working hours (evening, weekends and holidays)









Position: Field Laboratory Technologist





(110 Positions)



Job Category: Equivalent of GoK Job Group J



Location: Field-based with deployment anywhere in Kenya



Reports To: Field Team Leader



Duration: 6 Months



Terms of Service: Temporary



Language Requirements: English and Kiswahili required. Proficiency in any local language is an advantage



Overall Job Function: Reporting to their respective Field Team Leaders, the Field Laboratory Technologist will be responsible for collecting blood samples and conducting rapid testing in the household.



Key Responsibilities

· Obtain informed consent, assent or parental/guardian permission from eligible members to conduct blood draws and required testing

· Conduct phlebotomy (venous blood draw and capillary finger and infant heel stick blood draws), followed by all other survey testing procedures including rapid HIV testing, Hepatitis B, and syphilis testing

· Label all collected blood samples, document all test results on a tablet and manual formats and package samples for storage and shipping

· Ensure safe disposal of biohazard waste

· Provide referral to care and treatment, and social services to all eligible survey participants

Requirements

· Diploma or higher degree in Medical Laboratory Sciences or Biomedical Sciences required

· Registered Kenya Medical Laboratory Technicians and Technologists Board (KMLTTB) with a valid licence

· Must have experience in phlebotomy (venous blood draw and capillary finger and infant heel stick blood draws)

· Experience in field data collection and/or surveys an added advantage

· Availability for full time field work anywhere in Kenya

· Availability to work non-standard working hours (evening, weekends and holidays)









Position: Satellite Laboratory Technologist





(50 Positions)



Job Category: Equivalent of GoK Job Group J



Location: Field-based with deployment anywhere in Kenya



Reports To: Satellite Laboratory Supervisor



Duration: 6 months



Terms of Service: Temporary



Language Requirements: English and Kiswahili required. Proficiency in any local language is an advantage



Overall Job Function: Reporting to their respective Satellite Laboratory Supervisors, the Satellite Laboratory Technologist will be responsible for receiving biomedical samples at the satellite (peripheral county-based) laboratory and conducting confirmatory and quality assurance HIV testing, blood processing and storage.



Key Responsibilities

· Receiving blood specimens from the field and validating documentation

· Processing of blood through separation of blood into plasma and preparation of DBS specimens

· Perform QA/QC HIV retesting on received biomedical samples

· Perform HIV prevalence testing using Geenius HIV-1 assay on biomedical samples

· Documenting all received, tested, and stored biomedical samples into the Laboratory Data Management System (LDMS (TM))

· Supply, elute and aliquot QC material for field teams

· Ensure proper waste management and disposal

· Prepare and ship specimens from the satellite to the central laboratory

Requirements

· Diploma or higher qualification in Medical Laboratory Sciences or Biomedical Sciences. Degree in relevant field would be an added advantage

· Must have a minimum 2 year experience working in a busy biomedical or related molecular research laboratory

· Registered Kenya Medical Laboratory Technicians and Technologists Board (KMLTTB) with a valid licence

· Availability for full time field work anywhere in Kenya

· Availability to work non-standard working hours (evening, weekends and holidays)





How to Apply:



1. All applications to be addressed to the Principal Secretary, Ministry of Health





2. Register your application at www.kenphia.co.ke and complete your online application form and upload your letter of application and CV

NB.

· Your CV should not be more than three (3) pages and should have names of three (3) professional references with their cell phone numbers and email addresses. At least one should be either your current or former supervisor.

· Do not attach copies of certificates or any other document

· Deadline: All applications should be received by 17th November 2017 by 5.00 pm

· Candidates are advised to apply for one position only which suits their experience

· Only short listed candidates will be contacted. All applicants will be required to provide their original and copies of academic and professional certificates and a national identity card at the point of interview

· Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification

Julius Korir, CBS

Principal Secretary, Ministry of Health



The Ministry of Health is an Equal Opportunity Employer