2 Caretakers Jobs in Kenya - KCB

Caretaker

Locations: Kencom House & Karen Leadership Centre

The two positions shall report to the property manager .the two job holders’ roles will be to oversee the general operation of 1) Kencom House Building and 2) Karen Leadership Centre which ranges from physical property management, facilities management and security operation in liaison with security department.

Responsibilities

· Supervise and coordinate outsourced security services within the premises.

· Conduct regular inspection of facilities premises and equipment to determine necessity of repairs or maintenance.

· Manage and oversee operations, maintenance, administration of equipment, machinery and all physical support infrastructure within the premises.

· Plan, schedule, and coordinate general maintenance, major repairs, and remodelling/refurbishment activities within the premises.

· Supervise contractors engaged to undertake repair work within the building to ensure adherence to agreed specifications.

· Ensure all service providers adhere to the set Occupational Health and Safety

· Supervise and manage all outsourced internal support services such as cleaning, pest control, fumigation, waste management, water supply, Hospitality, services and parking within the premises.

· Investigate complaints, disturbances and violations and resolve problems following management rules and regulations.

· Responsible for records maintenance of usage activity, special permits & licenses issued and track property availability.

· Responsible for ensuring all statutory requirements relating to the premises are maintained current.

Requirements

In order to be considered for the position, all applicants should have;

· Certificate/Diploma/Higher Diploma in any Engineering related field/Building and Construction from a recognized institution.

· Professional qualifications in Engineering related courses/Building and Construction would be an added advantage

· At least 3 years’ experience in facilities management especially of modern high rise buildings

· At least 3 years Risk Management experience

· At least 3 years in team management

· A hard-working, honest, dependable, self-motivated person

· Willing to learn and highly adaptable to changes.

· Must be reliable and work flexibly

· Has exceptional Planning and Organizing skills

· Project Management Skills

How to Apply

The above position is a demanding role for which the Bank will provide a competitive remuneration package to the successful candidate. If you believe you can clearly demonstrate your abilities to meet the criteria given above, please log in to our career portal and submit your application with a detailed CV.

To be considered your application must be received by Friday, 24th November, 2017

Only short listed candidates will be contacted.

NB: In the event that you are successful, we will require that you provide us with the following documents:

· National I.D.

· KRA Pin Card

· Birth Certificate of self

· Passport Photo (White Background)

· NSSF Card

· NHIF Card

· Certificate of Good Conduct (less than 5 Months old)