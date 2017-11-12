12 NGO Jobs in Kenya – CAP YEI

CAP Youth Empowerment Institute Kenya was established to provide Basic Employability Skills Training (BEST) for disadvantaged youth in the society with particular focus on women to get equitable, qualitative learning and access to promising labour market oriented opportunities, savings and credit that support their pathways to safe and positive futures.



The key purpose of this project is to assist 2,430 disadvantaged youth to make informed choices, develop labour-market oriented employability skills and access job placements, savings and enterprise development support.





The following job vacancies are available in our organization;

1. Automobile facilitators (3 Jobs)

2. Hospitality facilitators (3 Jobs)

3. Welding and metal fabrication facilitators (3 Jobs)

4. Security facilitators (3 Jobs)





Job Responsibilities

· Training and equipping the students with related skills.

· Sourcing of employment and internship opportunities for students.

· Sourcing of guest lectures and organizing field visits and industry exposures for the students.

· Ensure students on internship fill their logbooks.

· Maintain an up to date record of students.

· Ensure students maintain highest levels of discipline at all times.

· Accompany students when going for interviews.

· Source for credible mentors to mentor the students.

· Participate in road shows to recruit students to the program.

· Follow up with students both on internship and placement to support them and get feedback on their progress.

· Ensure that students attend classes as required.

· Provide students with resources for studying.

· Link the youth with potential employers.

Requirements

· Minimum Two (2) years working experience in the related field.

· Must have passion working with young people.

· Degree in related field. Those with diplomas with relevant experience will be considered

· Ability to meet deadlines and handle diverse tasks simultaneously using prioritization.

· Strong oral and written communication skills.

· Leadership skills a must.

· Excellent Presentation skills.

· Flexibility

· Ex police/NYS for security facilitators preferred.

· Networking skills a must.

How to Apply



To express interest in this opportunity, send your CV torecruitment@capyei.org by 17th November 2017



Cover letter should be pasted on the body of the email and not as an attachment.



Only short listed candidates will be contacted.