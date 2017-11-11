11 Banking Jobs in Kenya - Microfinance

Amret Microfinance Bank Limited
 
Job Vacancies: Receptionists 

4 Posts
 
Reporting to: Operations Manager

Overall Job Responsibility: Receiving and handling customer queries through calls, emails, and visits and directing them appropriately. 

Managing office works, and overseeing general cleanliness of the office.
 
Skills and Qualifications:
·                     Degree or Diploma in PR/Communications/business related field or social science course.
·                     At least 3 years working experience in a similar role
·                     Good in using Microsoft office applications- word, excel, publisher and PowerPoint
·                     Must have good customer service skills
·                     Able to multi task
·                     Must have excellent people handling skills to maintain good image of the business
·                     Must be smart
·                     Work requires professional written and verbal communication and interpersonal skills.
·                     Ability to communicate and interact with people from diverse background
·                     Must have good problem solving skills


Job Vacancy: ICT Officers

Reporting to:Operations Manager

Overall Job Responsibility: To attend to all IT related work or issues in the office.
 
Skills and Qualifications:
·                     Degree or Diploma in Computer Science, IT, BIT, or any related ICT course.
·                     At least 2 years working experience in a similar role – preferably in a microfinance / bank / insurance/ or related sector.
·                     Good command in IT, Networking, database, and knowledge of programming languages
·                     Must have experience using PHP, JAVA, VB
·                     A team player
·                     Work requires professional written and verbal communication and interpersonal skills.
·                     Ability to communicate and interact with people from diverse background
·                     Handling all office IT related issues


Job Vacancy: Sales Executives
 
Reporting to: Business Development Manager

Overall Job Responsibility:Marketing and selling Amret Microfinance services to customers through field visits, in house calls, internet, and other marketing channels.
 

Skills and Qualifications:
·                     Degree or Diploma in Sales & Marketing/ business related field or social science course.
·                     At least 2 years working experience in a similar role – preferably in a FMCG/microfinance/bank/insurance/ or related sector.
·                     Good in using Microsoft office applications- word, excel, publisher and PowerPoint
·                     Must have experience using internet and social media to do marketing
·                     Able to meet set sales target within the timeframe
·                     Ability to travel widely
·                     Must have good negotiation skills and ability to close sales deals
·                     Work requires professional written and verbal communication and interpersonal skills.
·                     Ability to communicate and interact with people from diverse background
·                     Handling customer requirements related to loans


Job Vacancy: Drivers 

(5 posts)
 
Job Description:
·                     To drive managers and other office staff to events, appointments and selected meetings
·                     To operate assigned vehicle in a safe and courteous manner
·                     To keeps the assigned vehicle(s) clean inside and outside
·                     To run office errands when need be
·                     To undertake ad-hoc assignment or duties assigned by management when required
Driver Qualifications & Requirements:
·                     At least 3 years of continuous driving experience
·                     Fluent in Kiswahili & English languages 
·                     Driver’s license class BCE accident free
·                     Well conversant with NTSA road regulations
·                     Must be mature individual

How to Apply:

If you meet the above requirements, please submit your application, one colour passport and a copy of your DL, to hr@amretfinance.com

Please Indicate Driver on the subject line.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Amret Microfinance is an equal opportunity employer.

   

