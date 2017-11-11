11 Banking Jobs in Kenya - Microfinance

Amret Microfinance Bank Limited



Job Vacancies: Receptionists





4 Posts



Reporting to: Operations Manager



Overall Job Responsibility: Receiving and handling customer queries through calls, emails, and visits and directing them appropriately.





Managing office works, and overseeing general cleanliness of the office.



Skills and Qualifications:

· Degree or Diploma in PR/Communications/business related field or social science course.

· At least 3 years working experience in a similar role

· Good in using Microsoft office applications- word, excel, publisher and PowerPoint

· Must have good customer service skills

· Able to multi task

· Must have excellent people handling skills to maintain good image of the business

· Must be smart

· Work requires professional written and verbal communication and interpersonal skills.

· Ability to communicate and interact with people from diverse background

· Must have good problem solving skills









Job Vacancy: ICT Officers



Reporting to: Operations Manager



Overall Job Responsibility: To attend to all IT related work or issues in the office.



Skills and Qualifications:

· Degree or Diploma in Computer Science, IT, BIT, or any related ICT course.

· At least 2 years working experience in a similar role – preferably in a microfinance / bank / insurance/ or related sector.

· Good command in IT, Networking, database, and knowledge of programming languages

· Must have experience using PHP, JAVA, VB

· A team player

· Work requires professional written and verbal communication and interpersonal skills.

· Ability to communicate and interact with people from diverse background

· Handling all office IT related issues









Job Vacancy: Sales Executives



Reporting to: Business Development Manager



Overall Job Responsibility:Marketing and selling Amret Microfinance services to customers through field visits, in house calls, internet, and other marketing channels.







Skills and Qualifications:

· Degree or Diploma in Sales & Marketing/ business related field or social science course.

· At least 2 years working experience in a similar role – preferably in a FMCG/microfinance/bank/insurance/ or related sector.

· Good in using Microsoft office applications- word, excel, publisher and PowerPoint

· Must have experience using internet and social media to do marketing

· Able to meet set sales target within the timeframe

· Ability to travel widely

· Must have good negotiation skills and ability to close sales deals

· Work requires professional written and verbal communication and interpersonal skills.

· Ability to communicate and interact with people from diverse background

· Handling customer requirements related to loans









Job Vacancy: Drivers





(5 posts)



Job Description:

· To drive managers and other office staff to events, appointments and selected meetings

· To operate assigned vehicle in a safe and courteous manner

· To keeps the assigned vehicle(s) clean inside and outside

· To run office errands when need be

· To undertake ad-hoc assignment or duties assigned by management when required

Driver Qualifications & Requirements:

· At least 3 years of continuous driving experience

· Fluent in Kiswahili & English languages

· Driver’s license class BCE accident free

· Well conversant with NTSA road regulations

· Must be mature individual