11 Banking Jobs in Kenya - Microfinance

11 Banking Jobs in Kenya - MicrofinanceJobs and Careers 14:35
Job Vacancies: Receptionists
4 Posts
Reporting to: Operations Manager
Overall Job Responsibility: Receiving and handling customer queries through calls, emails, and visits and directing them appropriately.
Overall Job Responsibility: Receiving and handling customer queries through calls, emails, and visits and directing them appropriately.
Managing office works, and overseeing general cleanliness of the office.
Skills and Qualifications:
· Degree or Diploma in PR/Communications/business related field or social science course.
· At least 3 years working experience in a similar role
· Good in using Microsoft office applications- word, excel, publisher and PowerPoint
· Must have good customer service skills
· Able to multi task
· Must have excellent people handling skills to maintain good image of the business
· Must be smart
· Work requires professional written and verbal communication and interpersonal skills.
· Ability to communicate and interact with people from diverse background
· Must have good problem solving skills
Job Vacancy: ICT Officers
Reporting to:Operations Manager
Overall Job Responsibility: To attend to all IT related work or issues in the office.
Reporting to:Operations Manager
Overall Job Responsibility: To attend to all IT related work or issues in the office.
Skills and Qualifications:
· Degree or Diploma in Computer Science, IT, BIT, or any related ICT course.
· At least 2 years working experience in a similar role – preferably in a microfinance / bank / insurance/ or related sector.
· Good command in IT, Networking, database, and knowledge of programming languages
· Must have experience using PHP, JAVA, VB
· A team player
· Work requires professional written and verbal communication and interpersonal skills.
· Ability to communicate and interact with people from diverse background
· Handling all office IT related issues
Job Vacancy: Sales Executives
Reporting to: Business Development Manager
Overall Job Responsibility:Marketing and selling Amret Microfinance services to customers through field visits, in house calls, internet, and other marketing channels.
Overall Job Responsibility:Marketing and selling Amret Microfinance services to customers through field visits, in house calls, internet, and other marketing channels.
Skills and Qualifications:
· Degree or Diploma in Sales & Marketing/ business related field or social science course.
· At least 2 years working experience in a similar role – preferably in a FMCG/microfinance/bank/insurance/ or related sector.
· Good in using Microsoft office applications- word, excel, publisher and PowerPoint
· Must have experience using internet and social media to do marketing
· Able to meet set sales target within the timeframe
· Ability to travel widely
· Must have good negotiation skills and ability to close sales deals
· Work requires professional written and verbal communication and interpersonal skills.
· Ability to communicate and interact with people from diverse background
· Handling customer requirements related to loans
Job Vacancy: Drivers
(5 posts)
Job Description:
· To drive managers and other office staff to events, appointments and selected meetings
· To operate assigned vehicle in a safe and courteous manner
· To keeps the assigned vehicle(s) clean inside and outside
· To run office errands when need be
· To undertake ad-hoc assignment or duties assigned by management when required
Driver Qualifications & Requirements:
· At least 3 years of continuous driving experience
· Fluent in Kiswahili & English languages
· Driver’s license class BCE accident free
· Well conversant with NTSA road regulations
· Must be mature individual
How to Apply:
If you meet the above requirements, please submit your application, one colour passport and a copy of your DL, to hr@amretfinance.com
Please Indicate Driver on the subject line.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Amret Microfinance is an equal opportunity employer.
If you meet the above requirements, please submit your application, one colour passport and a copy of your DL, to hr@amretfinance.com
Please Indicate Driver on the subject line.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Amret Microfinance is an equal opportunity employer.