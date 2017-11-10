10K ukule NUNU - SEXY LADY who works at KCB Mombasa Road hawks herself to a man online (PHOTOs)

Sunday, 05 November 2017 - A lady who works at Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) Mombasa Road was selling her “Nunu” to a man online.





The lady was demanding Sh 10,000 from the guy for 2 Hrs s3x and an Uber to pick her.





It’s shameful to see how young ladies are hawking themselves online to every Tom, Dick and Harry.





Here are chats where the lady puts a price on her “Nunu”.





Perhaps those who..



