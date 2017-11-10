10 Field Officers Jobs in Nairobi

10 Field Officers Jobs in NairobiJobs and Careers 03:00
DSKUS Project.
Job Vacancies: Field Officer
(10 Positions)
Reporting To: Associate Field Manager
Start Date: ASAP
Location: Nairobi
Duration: 1 Month
Deadline to Apply: 8th November 2017
Eligibility: Position open to local Kenyan hires only
About Innovations for Poverty Action: Innovations for Poverty Action (IPA) is an international non-profit research organization dedicated to discovering and promoting effective solutions to global poverty problems.
IPA works in partnership with development partners and academic researchers to create and evaluate approaches potential solutions to poverty problems using randomized evaluations in the fields of health, education, microfinance, governance and agriculture.
We also mobilize and support these decision makers to use these solutions to build better programs and policies at scale.
About the Project: The primary research objective is to evaluate the effect that connection subsidies and a hygiene awareness campaign have on demand for sanitation in the informal settlement of Soweto, Kayole. Kenya.
Other barriers to connection take up, such as collective action issues in multi-household compounds and resident versus non-resident landlords will be studied.
Results of this study will be used to inform pricing of subsidy schemes for sewer connections globally.
Combined with added knowledge about the effect of information and awareness campaigns, the goal of this study is to determine cost-effective policies to improve connectivity and usage of sewage systems in the developing world.
Duties and Responsibilities:
· Complete scheduled activities each day in a timely manner
· Demonstrate integrity and understanding during interaction with community members and partner organization staff.
· Ensure data integrity is maintained always and minimize errors in data collection
· Administer household surveys.
· Conduct subsidy sensitization to study respondents.
· On non-field days, perform office duties as assigned.
· Provide the AFM with daily feedback regarding surveying activities
Qualifications and Experience:
· University degree or college diploma in social sciences, economics, community development or its equivalent.
· Minimum 1 year with demonstrated field experience in community research and development programs.
· Excellent verbal communication skills in both English and Kiswahili.
· Experience in both qualitative and quantitative data collection
· Experience in CAI preferably SurveyCTO
· Well organized, flexible, detail-oriented, excellent listening skills.
· Strong ability to work independently and as part of a team.
· Willingness to work in informal settlements (slum) environment.
· Experience working with the project is an added advantage.
How to Apply
CLICK HERE to apply online
DISCLAIMER: The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of the work being performed by the Field Officer-DSKUS Project. The statements are not intended to be an exhaustive list of all possible duties, tasks, and responsibilities. Management reserves the right to amend and change responsibilities to meet organizational needs as necessary. Please note that IPA will never request any form of payment from an applicant.