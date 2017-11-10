10 Field Officers Jobs in Nairobi

Innovations for Poverty Action (IPA)





DSKUS Project.



Job Vacancies: Field Officer





(10 Positions)



Reporting To: Associate Field Manager



Start Date: ASAP



Location: Nairobi



Duration: 1 Month





Deadline to Apply: 8th November 2017



Eligibility: Position open to local Kenyan hires only



About Innovations for Poverty Action: Innovations for Poverty Action (IPA) is an international non-profit research organization dedicated to discovering and promoting effective solutions to global poverty problems.





IPA works in partnership with development partners and academic researchers to create and evaluate approaches potential solutions to poverty problems using randomized evaluations in the fields of health, education, microfinance, governance and agriculture.





We also mobilize and support these decision makers to use these solutions to build better programs and policies at scale.



About the Project: The primary research objective is to evaluate the effect that connection subsidies and a hygiene awareness campaign have on demand for sanitation in the informal settlement of Soweto, Kayole. Kenya.





Other barriers to connection take up, such as collective action issues in multi-household compounds and resident versus non-resident landlords will be studied.





Results of this study will be used to inform pricing of subsidy schemes for sewer connections globally.





Combined with added knowledge about the effect of information and awareness campaigns, the goal of this study is to determine cost-effective policies to improve connectivity and usage of sewage systems in the developing world.



Duties and Responsibilities:

· Complete scheduled activities each day in a timely manner

· Demonstrate integrity and understanding during interaction with community members and partner organization staff.

· Ensure data integrity is maintained always and minimize errors in data collection

· Administer household surveys.

· Conduct subsidy sensitization to study respondents.

· On non-field days, perform office duties as assigned.

· Provide the AFM with daily feedback regarding surveying activities

Qualifications and Experience:

· University degree or college diploma in social sciences, economics, community development or its equivalent.

· Minimum 1 year with demonstrated field experience in community research and development programs.

· Excellent verbal communication skills in both English and Kiswahili.

· Experience in both qualitative and quantitative data collection

· Experience in CAI preferably SurveyCTO

· Well organized, flexible, detail-oriented, excellent listening skills.

· Strong ability to work independently and as part of a team.

· Willingness to work in informal settlements (slum) environment.

· Experience working with the project is an added advantage.

CLICK HERE to apply online