1 million poor Kenyans to lose jobs because of RAILA’s Safaricom boycott – He is a real Lord of Poverty!Editor's Choice 07:04
Monday November 6, 2017 - More than 1 million MPesa agents are expected to lose jobs if NASA goes ahead with its economic boycott of Safaricom Ltd services, Safaricom Dealers Association has said.
Appearing on KTN on Monday, the association’s Chairperson, Esther Muchemi said the most affected dealers will be in Nyanza, Western Kenya, Coast and parts of Nairobi.
Muchemi termed NASA’s boycott as archaic and…
Page 1 2