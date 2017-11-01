1 million poor Kenyans to lose jobs because of RAILA’s Safaricom boycott – He is a real Lord of Poverty!

Monday November 6, 2017 - More than 1 million MPesa agents are expected to lose jobs if NASA goes ahead with its economic boycott of Safaricom Ltd services, Safaricom Dealers Association has said.





Appearing on KTN on Monday , the association’s Chairperson, Esther Muchemi said the most affected dealers will be in Nyanza, Western Kenya, Coast and parts of Nairobi.





Muchemi termed NASA’s boycott as archaic and…



