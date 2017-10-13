You will know that Kenya has its real owners on October 26th - MANDAGO tells RAILA ODINGA

You will know that Kenya has its real owners on October 26th - MANDAGO tells RAILA ODINGAPolitics 05:15
Friday October 13, 2017 - Uasin Gishu County Governor, Jackson Mandago, has told National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, that Kenya has its owners and he will realize this on October 26.
Speaking in Nyandarua County when he campaigned for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election, Mandago said Kenyans cannot be engaged in political ‘jokes’ and mass action all year round at the expense of development.
“I am telling Raila Odinga, after October 26, my friend once we reelect Uhuru Kenyatta, you will…
