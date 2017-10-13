You will know that Kenya has its real owners on October 26th - MANDAGO tells RAILA ODINGA

Friday October 13, 2017 - Uasin Gishu County Governor, Jackson Mandago, has told National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, that Kenya has its owners and he will realize this on October 26 .





Speaking in Nyandarua County when he campaigned for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election, Mandago said Kenyans cannot be engaged in political ‘jokes’ and mass action all year round at the expense of development.





“I am telling Raila Odinga, after October 26 , my friend once we reelect Uhuru Kenyatta, you will…



