You dumped me after eating my “Nunu” for 5 months - MARY blasts her short-term “Fisi” husband (PHOTO).

Wednesday, October 4, 2017 - Some men are merciless.





This man is alleged to be marrying ladies for about 5 months and then dumping them after feasting their “Nunus”.





He pretends to be saved when wooing ladies but he is a s3xually starved hyena.





He is a short-term husband and notorious “fisi”.





He was blasted by his ex-lover Mary.





Check this out in the next page



