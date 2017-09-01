You dumped me after eating my “Nunu” for 5 months - MARY blasts her short-term “Fisi” husband (PHOTO).

, , 05:23

Wednesday, October 4, 2017 - Some men are merciless.

This man is alleged to be marrying ladies for about 5 months and then dumping them after feasting their “Nunus”.

He pretends to be saved when wooing ladies but he is a s3xually starved hyena.

He is a short-term husband and notorious “fisi”.

He was blasted by his ex-lover Mary.

Check this out in the next page

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno