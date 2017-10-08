You can only achieve power through election, not what you want to do - UHURU tells RAILA ODINGA.

Sunday October 8, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has advised National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, to go back to the electorate and start campaigning because power cannot be gained through incitement and violence.





Speaking in Nyandarua on Saturday , Uhuru said that there is no leader who can access power through incitement and violence because all authority is vested in voters who can only give it through the ballot.





“His focus is organising protests and…



