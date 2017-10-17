You can boycott the poll if you want - UHURU tells RAILA’s supporters to stay at home as others vote

You can boycott the poll if you want - UHURU tells RAILA’s supporters to stay at home as others voteNews 07:00
Tuesday October 17, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has said National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders and supporters have a constitutional right to boycott the October 26th General Elections.
Speaking in Kitui during a Jubilee rally on Monday, the President said it is constitutionally right for NASA supporters not to vote during the polls so long as they do not interrupt those who will vote.
“It is not a must for them to..
