You can boycott the poll if you want - UHURU tells RAILA’s supporters to stay at home as others vote

...vote.”





“We have so many Kenyans who do not have IDs but that has not stopped an election from happening,” said Uhuru.





He added that those who are planning to block voters from participating in their democratic right will not be entertained.





Uhuru said that Jubilee is more than ready to take part in the repeat elections to prove that they fairly won the annulled August 8th presidential elections.





He said they want to prove to the Supreme Court and the world that they won the August 8th general elections on October 26 th repeat election.



