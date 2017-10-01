You are a passing cloud, there was MICHUKI, SAITOTI, NKAISSERY.... - RUTO’s friend, DONALD KIPKORIR, to MATIANG’I

Open Letter To Hon. Dr. Fred Matiang’i :



Nation Isn’t Built On Innocent Blood





We have many common friends and thus my choice not to have criticized your leadership style. But I also out of own style of engagement, don’t personalize criticism. I critique systemic and institutional problems. But the killings today in Bondo of unarmed demonstrators, beating up of a pregnant woman going to her business and throwing tear gas into a kindergarten broke my heart.





Being our Minister for Internal Security in addition to being Minister for Education may have bloated your ego. Many of your Cabinet colleagues are either my clients and/or friends.





They tell me they call you out of sarcasm Super Minister and that you strut to Cabinet Meetings with near condescending attitude to them.





Anyway, what Police is doing under your watch is...



