WOMAN exposes her fisi husband, a teacher at Mwingi Teachers College who is bedding his students.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama 06:00
Monday, October 16, 2017 - This woman has exposed her s3xually starved husband who is a teacher at Mwingi Teachers College.
He is bedding his students.
She posted a photo of one the ladies he is involved in an affair with and embarrassed them on social media.
She has approached the student and warned her to keep off her marriage but her plea falls on deaf ear.
See what she posted in the next page
Page 1 2