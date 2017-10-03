Why University of Nairobi was closed indefinitely! The tension from yesternight was unbearable (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, October 03, 2017 - University of Nairobi was closed indefinitely by the Senate following student protests over last week’s police assault that left 26 students injured.





Police raided main campus last week to quell protests over the arrest of Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, but went ahead to clobber and beat them senseless





On Tuesday morning, the UoN Senate announced the closure of the institution over growing fears that students could go on rampage again.





“UON senate has today closed the University with immediate effect due to the deteriorating security situation. Students have been asked to vacate the halls of residence with immediate effect but not later than 9.00am,” a tweet from the institution read.





The students are also calling for...



