When a birthday treat goes horribly wrong! The S3XY LADY did not see this coming (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Lifestyle, Videos 08:22
Monday, 23 October 2017 - A birthday is a special occasion and many go to great lengths to celebrate the day they were born.
But for this s3xy lady, it didn’t go according to plan as things went south and left her traumatized.
This is the craziest video doing rounds on social media right now for all the wrong reasons.
Watch the madness below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST