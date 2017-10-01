What RUTO said on CNN about the voter turn-out in the presidential re-run between UHURU and no one

Saturday, 28 October 2017 - With the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) unable to give a final figure of the voter turn-out in Thursday’s repeat presidential election, William Ruto has claimed that 7.5 million Kenyans voted.





Speaking during an interview on CNN on Saturday, Ruto dismissed claims by National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, that only 3.5 million Kenyans turned up to vote.





Ruto added that only nine percent of...



