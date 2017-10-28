What GSU officers did to this man in OYUGIS will make you cry – The media won’t show this VIDEO.

Saturday, October 28, 2017 - Kenya police officers are on the spot after using excessive force to calm protests in NASA bastions.





Several people have reportedly been killed as police used live ammo.





There are also reports of ladies being assaulted.





These cops were caught on camera unleashing terror on an unarmed man Oyugis before forcing him to sweep the road.





If they can do this in broad daylight, only God knows what they have been doing in the dark.





This is so wrong in every way.





Watch the video below.





Polisi ni rafiki . KE Media won't show you what happened in Oyugis pic.twitter.com/OALQurZrQr October 28, 2017