Wewe ni wazimu - BABU OWINO insults FRED MATIANG’I badly (Watch VIDEO).

Monday, 16 October 2017 - Controversial Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, has insulted Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, calling him a mad man.





Babu was addressing NASA supporters in Mombasa.





“Maandamano ilikuwa hata kabla mimba yako ishikiwe” the foul mouthed City MP told Matiang’i as NASA supporters cheered him on.





The foul-mouthed city MP further called for a revolution to oust Uhuru from power.





Watch video.



